Style review: Ado sets her own trends

By Gloria Haguma More by this Author

Her bio reads, “Nana Akua Addo, a German born Ghanaian model, fashion icon, actress, movie producer, brand ambassador and philanthropist. She was crowned the second runner-up during Miss Malaika 2003 and winner of Miss Ghana-Germany in 2005.

While many may not know much about the Ghanaian actress career, her progress in the fashion industry cannot be ignored. She is undoubtedly one of the fashion forward West Africans.

Here is a sneak peek into the fashion maven and style queenNana Akua Addo and some of the style lessons from her enviable and vogue-approved wardrobe.

Basic is not an option

Even for casual attire, Nana always finds a trick or two to make the outfit stand out. She achieves this through ensuring that her silhouettes have that one feature that makes it extraordinary. Be it a bell sleeve or a well cinched waistline detail.

The beginner’s guide to dressing your way up the fashionista ladder is to ensure that every time you step out, people might forget your name, but they should remember your outfit.

And that is something Nana has managed to achieve at all major red carpets, including her 2017 appearances at the Abryanz Style and Fashion Awards.

Create your own trends

Following trends can give you an overall good look. But setting your own trends will keep you top on the fashion pages.

One of the elements to note with Nana’s fashion choices is that she is always investing in unique styles.

For instance, her woven Ankara print kaftan or her Cary Santiago eagle silver dress that she wore to the 2019 Glitz Style Awards made the perfect fashion statements.

Setting trends will not only build you followership real fast, but it will also reinvent your style.

Accessories are overrated

The notion that accessories are a must for every look is something you will possibly take a double look at, after you have peruse the fashion tales of Nana Akua Addo. With many of her looks, she lets her attire do all the talking, leaving little or no room at all for any accessories.

The lesson here is that you might need to switch things up a little from time to time and possibly let that bold neckline or that skirt hem giving Va Va Voom vibes be all the accessorising that you need.



