Style review: Citizen TV’s Lulu Hassan









Lulu Hassan is a Kenyan news anchor and reporter whose unique style, that a lot of the times has her matching ensembles with her husband on set, is as admirable as her anchoring skills.

The anchor of the Citizen Nipashe and Weekend news bulletin is always sure to be serving a memorable looks every time she gets on set and even on days when she is off from work.

Her fashion choices, which have kente accents incorporated into them are always sealed with a head wrap. Here are some of the style lessons you could pick from her wardrobe.

Colour-blocking

This styling trick is one that the media personality employs with majority of her looks. A lot of Hassan’s looks are colour-blocked, between two shades, with one of these being her choice for her headwrap. In order to achieve the perfect colour blocked look, choose one of the hues as the base for the look and apply the other shade on your top and accessories. She also plays around with this style by choosing one shade and wearing it in varying shades, for a stunning final look.

Kente made modern

Rather than wear a full on kente look, Hassan opts to have the African print incorporated into her contemporary looks. This allows her to have a fresh look each time and makes it easy for her to get creative with her fashion choices.

Applying a touch of kente to a modern style of dressing is a trick you can definitely adapt and this works well if you are looking to switch your style from day time, into the night time.

Get creative with your accessories

Having that one piece that is a constant on your ensembles requires a lot of creativity. In Hassan’s case, her Muslima headwraps are the one thing that she is going to have on, whether she is wearing a suit, dress or a pair of jeans.