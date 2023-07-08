Style review: Curve it like Nakitende 

Many plus size women have at some point experienced the struggle of finding stylish clothing that can possibly fit into her personal style without feeling like they need to compromise or deal with having to settle for what is available, rather than what they would really love to wear.

Today, it is easy to find pieces you like, that not only leave you feeling good but also do justice to your body, thanks to the inclusion of fashion brands on the market.

Today, we are picking style inspiration from Esther Nakitende, whose personal style is a great mood board option if you are looking to dress for your curves. While her style is a mix of a lot of elements, cuts and textures, it is a great mimicry of what plus size fashion should be, and how easy it can be for you to reinvent your own style. Here are styling tricks you can borrow from the plus-size fashion influencer.

Define your look

With Esther, her go-to is the cinched waist detail. This is a great way to get your look popping, because keeping your waistline defined gives a better finished look and also balances out the top and bottom of your attire. You can achieve this by turning to accessories such as belts, or other waist accessories, or simply keeping your attire, from dresses to jumpsuits cinched.

Explore your options with prints

The fashion notion that prints will make you appear bigger is something this fashion influencer proves to be wrong, and not in any way a reality. Esther plays with various print options, from florals, stripes, to Aztec prints; all of which she manages to nail effortlessly. The trick is to keep them colourful and also not to hold back on your other accessories. You can also balance this look out, but keeping the colours in the whole look cohesive.