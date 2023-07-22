Style review: Mulungi’s fashion take on minimalism

Identifying clean and textured pieces can be a great way to navigate your way into creating your fashion icon status, and with just a few layering with accessories, you can be fast on your way to being stylish like Ketra Mulungi.

The digital content creator who shares her fashion moments on her social media platforms, has the kind of style that says a lot, without being too loud, but is sure to remain memorable and have you wanting more. Here are some of the reasons she could offer all the inspiration you need to nail your matching sets.

Keep them guessing

Going minimalist with your style is a great way to keep people guessing about what you could be serving up next, socially if you are picking style inspiration from Ketra Mulungi. While she could pull off a three-piece suit one day, she can switch this up next time by breaking the suit down, and wearing her suit with just the pants and the waistcoat, layered with some great jewellery and other accessories. A minimalist wardrobe will allow you to always have the most effortless looks that are stunning and also easy to switch up, especially if you are not working with a large packed clothing selection.

Mix and match it up

You need to explore styling options that are both expressive and unexpected. Instead of thinking that matching your stripes with polka dots will be such a blunder, give it a go, and who knows, that just might be the match your brunch attire needed for you to be winning. ust like our style subject today, mixing and matching is a great way to get your fashion going up the right path, without also trying to keep up with whatever the current trends might be or looking like everyone else. With this option, you can curate you style and create looks that are custom to you. Mixing and matching can be carried from your prints to hues.