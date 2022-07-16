Style review: RHOL’s Chioma Ikokwu

Showmax’s Real Housewives of Lagos premiered back in April and while the drama has been served in plenty, it is the endless style being served that I cannot get enough of. Women on the show have given a noteworthy moment, each time, most recently at the reunion shows.

Today, we focus on one of the castmates, Chioma Ikokwu, also known as “Chioma good hair”, a Nigerian lawyer, entrepreneur and executive coach.

Her style is anything but understated; whether it is on or off duty. That is what I love most about this fashionista. Chioma is that guest you should be worried about inviting to your wedding because chances are she will be stealing all the stares and attention, as her looks are always created to draw attention.

Here is why her style is mood board goals, and what you could learn from her wardrobe to get yours popping as well.

Dope hair

Chioma is the co-founder of the hair line, Good hair, so it is no surprise that she is always giving a different vibe with her hair every time she steps out. It is only befitting that she is the number one endorser for her hairline, and so with each look she wears, you can be sure that her hair is going to be sleek and slaying. From blonde hair, moments to sleek bob do’s, any fashion moment with the reality TV star always has the hairdo to match.

Silhouettes that speak

The best way to attain fashionista status is to step away from what everyone is wearing and set your own rules. And that is something that Chioma knows all too well. Her most recent fashion moment was a melted gold metallic look by South African designer, Weiz Dhurm Franklyn, that Chioma wore in celebration of her birthday.