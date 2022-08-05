Style review: Socialite Kate Bashabe

We all love a relatable style inspiration, one that you can easily fit onto your mood board with ease. And that is exactly what you will get from Kate Bashabe’s style.

The Rwandan media personality, who describes herself as an entrepreneur on her social media accounts, is big on simplicity in everything she wears. The trick with her style is that she uses one piece to make a fashion statement.

She knows how to play around with jeans and tees by adding ripped flare detail, to prevent the basic look. Here are reasons we love the fashionista that is Kate Pyt.

Find the hue that works for you

By now, every woman has that one go-to and preferred shade that works like magic for them. For Kate, it is colour red. The socialite incorporates the shade in both her clothes and accessories, something that works to her advantage. In case of last-minute outfit selections, it makes it easy for you to pick outfits.

Less is more

For Kate, it is the simple things in life that matter in fashion. And that is why she does not crowd her ensembles with unnecessary items. She carefully selects her accessories to compliment whatever she wears.

The simplicity element is a trick that will give you a classy look, and keep your outfit to only what you need, instead of adding a lot of other elements that can quickly derail your look.