Style your headscarf for bad hair days

You can style your headscarf in different ways that allow you to be fancy. The versatility headscarf is that it can be worn from any look of your choice; casual, athleisure and any other style you may prefer.

We all have those days when the stars don’t seem to be aligned in our favour, and everything doesn’t seem to be going well, especially with a woman’s hair. It could be that you didn’t find the time within your crazy schedule to visit your hairdressers.

Headscarves not only make for a great carry along accessory, but they can be saviours in many situations including a bad hair day. Here are practical ways to style your scarf to add oomph to your day to day outfits.

The pony tie

The pony tie is definitely an option you are going to love, especially if you find scarfs that have lots of detailing such as florals or those that are rich in colour. If well-styled, pony tie can be fitted into your formal attire. You can also take this style a notch higher by adding silky accessories. If you have challenges wearing head scarves, Pinterest and YouTube would be a great start for do it yourself videos.

The headband

You can wear your head scarf styled into a headband and blended into your hair. This particular style option is ideal because it lets you wear the scarf in a minimal option still allows it to be fancy. The versatility of this style also allows it to be worn from any look of your choice; casual, athleisure and any other style you may prefer.

The turban

The turban look not only gives you full coverage, but is also great, especially if you are looking to add a pop of colour to your attire. With this, you can style it in so many ways, carefully keeping your scarf in place with some pins or any other accessory of your choice.

The babushka

This trend has fast become unisex and some men have been seen rocking it effortlessly. With this, you wear your scarf over your head, and knot it under your chin. The beauty about this option is that you can wear this with either pants or bodysuit look, or simply wear it over your dress. The versatility of this will make it very handy, especially on your weekend ensembles.



