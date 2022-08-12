Styling 101 with Oliver Nakakande

Miss Oliver Nakakande might be known for being the longest-serving Miss Uganda title holder, all thanks to the pandemic, but it is her style that has us quite intrigued.

The Ugandan pageant queen, who currently resides in Dubai shared a lot of her fashion moments on her social media, and we would be lying if we said we did not secretly make a plan to raid her wardrobe. From her accessories to her kimonos, there is always something to love about the style served by this Ugandan queen.

We sat down with Oliver and she shares with us the four go-to style tips that she recommends to change your style game forever.

Shop sustainably

Nakakande believes that this is the most important style tip, especially for fashion lovers.

“Most women tend not to wear the same outfits over again. This has increased fast fashion and therefore increased pollution rates worldwide. (The fashion industry is the world’s second-largest polluter) So I advise, reuse of garments, recycling them and later giving them away to those that need them,” she explains.

Put comfort first

Focusing on comfort, according to Ms Oliver is not only important for how you wear any attire but is also going to determine how you eventually feel about an outfit. “If you feel comfortable wearing anything, it is most likely going to look good on you,” she states.

Experiment as much as you can

“Allow yourself to experiment. Women have the most diverse wardrobes. They should therefore, aim to mix and match colours, and styles and be playful with their wardrobes. Why would you follow a boring trend when you can make your own?”