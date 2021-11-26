Styling options for the petite woman

By  Gloria Haguma

What you need to know:

As you get older, your body type will have a big role to play with what your closet picks look like

You never realise how complicated styling and dressing up can get until you have to put your body build and type into consideration. Forget the years when all we did was throw on what we loved, or whatever came in our favourite colour.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.