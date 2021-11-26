Styling options for the petite woman

You never realise how complicated styling and dressing up can get until you have to put your body build and type into consideration. Forget the years when all we did was throw on what we loved, or whatever came in our favourite colour.

As you get older, your body type will have a big role to play with what your closet picks look like. If you are wondering how to dress the petite body, here are tips to keep you stylish.

Keep that skin on show

When it comes to outfits such as tops, tank and crop tops should be your picks. That little skin you show with your midriff will elevate your look. The key factor here is we are trying to break up your look and not have it blocked. That way, your body will not appear as petite as it actually is.

When it comes to bottoms, having a split on your maxi dress or skirt will do the magic. The skin showing on your legs is the trick to give you the illusion of longer and more defined legs, something you definitely need if you are petite. If you get the temptation to go fully covered up with a turtle neck top and maxi, ditch the latter for a midi length piece instead.

Cinch that waist

Creating the cinch with your waist not only gives you the definition you are looking for, it also gives you a classic look, as belts are always a great styling idea. A belt over your dress, blouse or even a jumpsuit, will help you pull off a sophisticated look. Newly evolved belt options that come in the form of corset belts, work wonders for this particular look. So, now you know what to splurge on next time you go shopping.

Balance your looks