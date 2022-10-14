Styling the season’s hottest colour-pink

Pink is not a new colour on the scene, but has fast become a fashion favourite for many occasions lately, and we have that Valentino collection to thank for this fashion takeover.

From red carpets, to workwear and even streetwear, pink guarantees your presence does not go unnoticed. Today’s piece is a special dedication to all my pink lovers, especially Anita Beryl, Fayth Presh and Tina Teise.

In case you had not figured out how to get your fashion groove on with one of the most in-demand trends of the moment, here is how you can achieve it.

Keep your silhouettes fun

Pink is supposed to be fun, playful and engaging. That means that whatever you choose to wear your shade should depict this, and reflect your outfit of choice. Choosing details such as puffy or bell sleeves, fringed hems, cutouts, or textures that keep the fun going is important.

Even for something as basic as a shift dress, a tassel detail or even a playful neckline can spice up your pink and give it some character. You can also add a fun element to your accessories. For instance, a pair of blocked heels, a structured bag or even some bold jewellery will get this look popping.

Colour block

If you like to get some variation with your pink pieces, styling techniques such as colour blocking will work like magic to give your ensemble a whole new look.

Your block options could be a muted shade such as black, nude, white or grey. If you are the kind that is not about basic outfits, go ahead and block this with something equally popping such as orange, mint green, lavender or even baby blue.