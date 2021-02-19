Supporting those in need is fulfilling

I have learnt that life does not revolve around us alone. Good Samaritans have made me who I am today and I need to carry on the legacy by touching the lives of others.

By Gloria Haguma More by this Author

One thing that happened to me that has made me a strong person is…

Losing my parents at a young age. When I lost my parents in 1994 and 1996, at the age of nine , this ushered in a new chapter in my life. My guardians worked so hard to make my dreams come true and provided me with everything I wanted. Many people have influential positions but they cannot support the needy. I have learnt that life does not revolve around us alone. Good Samaritans have made me who I am today and I need to carry on the legacy by touching the lives of others.

If I had one day left to live, the first thing I would do is…

Go to church for a confession and seek forgiveness of my sins. I would prepare a good breakfast for my family. I would also spend all of the money present in my house or in my bank accounts. Lastly, I will say I love you, to my guardians, siblings, cousins, friends, family and to all the people I truly love.

The most interesting person I have met in my career has been...

There is a charismatic person I met nine years ago; who also happens to be my boss. He believed in me and motivated me to be the best at what I do.

Advertisement

He once nominated me to take on a task during my first year at work that required me to go to Dar es Salaam. This was my first time to board a plane and that experience is memorable. This has changed my career path since then.

My thoughts on skin care routines are…

No matter what your skin care needs are, building and adhering to a skin care routine can be daunting. But it gets easier once you make it part of your lifestyle. The rule of the thumb is to apply the thinnest products first and then work your way up to the thickest. I recommend talking to a skin specialist to determine the best products for your skin type.

If I am going to be stuck in an elevator, the one person I want in there with me is…

My best friend. She is the best company I can have. With her, I would jazz and laugh my lungs out.

I fall in love with someone based on…

Whether the other person is attracted to me or likes me. I should be attracted to them as well. Proximity and desirability are also key.

The last thing that made me cry was …

When my work colleague was rude to me over a work issue.

If I am going to break any law, it has to be…

Partying all night without caring about curfew during Covid times.

If I could go back to any age or time of my life, it would be …

My 20s. At the university, I had so much time and freedom to be anything I wanted.

I daydream about…

My wedding day, babies and a house.

Control of emotions

One place where I feel confident…

With friends, on a trip, on a night out. Whenever I am with my friends or siblings; I am in the best company.

If I could change one thing about myself, it would be...

Learning to control my emotions. Even small joking insults that don’t really make sense hurt me so much for whatever reason. I know I can do better and I know I have thicker skin than this. My emotions are purely fueled by what other people think of me. It bothers me because I dread the moment a toxic person will came into my life and start pulling me down.