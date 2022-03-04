Surrender your children to the Almighty God

Min Atek

By  Min Atek

What you need to know:

Knowing that we must do everything within our means to raise them into responsible, proactive and self-driven citizens, we also carry the responsibility of pointing them in the right direction spiritually

“Hello Mommy, I got an injury while playing football today. My ankle hurts!” Those were the first words I heard as soon as I picked up the phone. He had borrowed a phone to speak to me.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.