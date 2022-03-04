Surrender your children to the Almighty God

“Hello Mommy, I got an injury while playing football today. My ankle hurts!” Those were the first words I heard as soon as I picked up the phone. He had borrowed a phone to speak to me.

After listening to him go on and on about how terrible the situation was, I asked if his leg was swollen. Fortunately it was not.

“Have you prayed about it?” I asked very calmly on the other end of the line? “Yes, mommy,” he replied emphatically. “I am going to add to your prayers by giving thanks because God heard your prayers and we do not want to act like God is too daft to have understood what you have already told Him,” I replied.

I talked to him out of the whining and nudged him to believe he was going to be fine real soon. If there is anything I have learnt and continue to learn in the parenting journey, it is to believe and trust in God with and for my children.

The other thing is to teach them to look to Him first before they run to me. I am keen that in their growth and development, they understand that as a parent, I am not their Alpha and Omega.

I am a very loving, committed, deliberate and involved parent but I am not their ultimate source of life; I do not have all the answers to their questions. They must deliberately grow and appreciate who God is.

Over the years, this seemingly small but important decision has taken off every pressure from me to be the all-knowing parent and has released me into the liberty of raising children while teaching them to depend on the all dependable, all sufficient God.

I shared recently how as parents, we are responsible for our children’s physical wellbeing in as much as we should mind their spiritual health. Why the emphasis? We are spiritual beings and we cannot distance ourselves from that reality.

Knowing that we must do everything within our means to raise them into responsible, proactive and self-driven citizens, we also carry the responsibility of pointing them in the right direction spiritually.

We carry so much pressure when we look at ourselves to do this thing called life yet we can look to our creator to teach us how to live and navigate life.