Teach children not to live in the prison of what they hoard

By Micheal Agaba More by this Author

“I want to have a daughter first,” she said to him. “I want to have a son first,” he responded. The conversation went back and forth, until they decided it was not up to them to determine the gender of their child, anyway.

Her reason was that daughters are more generous to their old parents, unlike sons. His reason was that boys carry his family name forward unlike girls. I put this question to one old man who has three children; two sons and a daughter.

“Who is more generous of your children?” I asked. “Every child is unique. Some boys are more caring than daughters and vice versa. You cannot generalise them,” he counselled.

I was intrigued, so I looked for some empirical evidence and here is what I found. A study by the Women’s Philanthropy Institute at the University of Indiana, in 2010 found out that women give more and often, about 40 percent more than men.

The reason advanced from other researches for women being more generous than men are that women are more pro-social than men.

According to the 2018 Global Trends in Giving Report, the donor community is 65 percent female. In the same report, men donate significantly more in workplaces and political environments, while women are generous in charities.

Statistics do not lie. So, what should we do as parents raising both genders of children to make them generous?

Advertisement

Should we just put up with the status quo that boys are tight-fisted except when it comes to politics and girls are openhanded when it comes to charity?

It is important that we raise children who are socially-conscious of the needs of other people. We need to nurture children who will be of benefit to the world around them by sharing their time, treasures and talents.

Why teach generosity?

According to the Global Wealth Report, the world’s total net wealth has hit $431 trillion in 2020 and predictions show it will grow by $65 trillion in the next five years. Much of this wealth is controlled by rich countries of Western Europe, North America and Asia, while most of the developing countries remain poor. Giving is one way through which wealth is distributed. Educating children about income disparities helps them crystallise the idea that generosity benefits the less fortunate.

Mental and physical health

Generosity is linked to better mental and physical health, happiness, longer life, according to Allen Summer in her 2018 book, The Science of Generosity. Generous people are more peaceful and fulfilled in life, less stressed, happier and more productive. Giving gives a feel good factor. The mesolimbic pathway—the pleasure and reward area in our brains-- is stimulated when we give.

Start early and be patient

Children can be self-absorbed, egotistical, hoarding stuff for their enjoyment rather than sharing. Start when they are young and teach them to share small things with others. This will gradually build their capacity to determine what to give on their own.

Identify their interests

Synchronise their interests with an age-appropriate volunteer activities. If a child loves babies, take them on a visit to a baby’s home. If a child loves trees or nature, involve them in the nature club of your school or neighbourhood.

Additionally, children may not understand the concept of giving money, but if it is giving of a tangible item, they can see the joy it creates in the eyes of the receiver. This will encourage them to give more.

Read them stories about giving

The Bible is plentiful in this area. King David gave to Mephibosheth, King Solomon gave to the Queen of Sheba, a poor widow gave all she had, Joseph was generous to his brothers even when they did him wrong, but above all God loved us so much that He gave His only Son. Stories can inspire generosity action among children.

Involve them

Let your children help you sort out gently used stuff to give, let them accompany you to volunteer your time at a charity, animal shelter, market clean day, or babies home. In this way, they are experiencing firsthand, what it means to give. You are also spending valuable family time with them in the process, so it a bonus for the family.

Model generosity

The Journal of Adolescence, volume 37, issue 1 published on January 2014, concluded from a representative sample of adolescents (12-18 years of age) that they will give as much as they see and hear their parents give. Do your children see you give to others in need? Tell them stories of when you gave and what it meant to you and the difference it made to those you gave. They will be motivated to give because you have shown them the way.

Gift-giving occasions

Events such as birthdays, weddings, and anniversaries are practical ways to teach children about giving. Go shopping with them, involve them in selecting, wrapping and giving appropriate gifts to friends or family. When we practice these, we shall make this world a better place. Churchill Winston put it aptly; “We make a living by what we get. We make a life by what we give.”