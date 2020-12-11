Teach your child to submit to authority  

A child should never get away with bad behaviour, but the process of corrective discipline must be fused with love and relationship.

She called me a few days ago in what seemed like an emergency. “This boy is ill-mannered. He is fond of beating his friends and no matter how much I punish him, he is not remorseful. It’s time for him to go to boarding school.”

“Who has he beaten?” I asked calmly. “Abigail”, she answered, with an angry tone. I listened attentively as my wife narrated events leading to my son Mumu beating his cousin. But when he is with us at home, he is not beating anyone, I thought to myself. But because he is in the village with his grannies for holiday, maybe he finds it enjoyable harassing his peers.

Some children are difficult by temperament and will seldom follow predictable patterns. Others exhibit a rebellious streak because of the development stage they are going through, especially at adolescence. And some parents do not know the difference.

Break the will, not the spirit

A strong will is a gift from God to these children. Most world changers I know have possessed a defiant, creative, distinctive, out-of-the-box streak in them that is creative nature than average obedient children. How that will was nurtured and channeled made the difference. Your child might be one. It gets tizzy especially, if you are a single mom or one in a blended family.

To break the will is to channel their energy into more productive pursuits than destructive ones. To break the will is to sometimes allow them face the consequences of their bad decisions and be ready with open arms to pick them up when they fall. To break the will is to move them from self-centeredness to embracing others. To break the will is to teach them submission to authority.

Be calm, firm, and consistent with discipline. As a parent, you must rise to the challenge when the child is defiant. It is a fight you must win. This winning may mean asserting yourself in a firm but friendly way or yielding to what the child wants or his/her way of doing things as long as the goal of helping them become responsible and accountable adults is not compromised.

Understand them

Most children are often misunderstood by their parents. At a certain age, especially puberty, parents tend to ignore or stop taking interest in their child’s behaviour because the child starts to detach from them. But be deliberate about involving yourself in their lives. When you gain an understanding of their nature, their motivation, their learning style and they know you love them unconditionally, you will be surprised at how much less stress they will cause you. But this works best when the process starts when they are young.

Let them know you care.

While most difficult children can be emotionally suppressed that they will rarely talk, some will answer back. When they are verbally contesting a matter you have so clearly instructed them about, you can use the broken-record technique- for instance you can say: “I know you are angry at my instruction to wash the dishes but we need those dishes washed before dinner. Okay?”

Use the fogging technique

As an assertive skill in communication invented by Manuel J. Smith in his book, When I say No, I feel guilty. Children at a certain age like to criticise their parents. Their criticism is intended to manipulate you to give in to their demands. But you can fend it off by fogging by saying something like, “Well, I may be unfair and I can see this has annoyed you.” You have partially agreed with their criticism but do not give into their demands.

Reward good behaviour

What gets rewarded gets repeated. An extra hour of watching television, if you have been restricting television, a trip to the zoo, small pocket money or anything that will motivate them, do it. “The prospect of a reward is more motivation than the threat of a penalty, writes Cynthia Ulrich Tobias, in her book, You Can’t Make Me But I Can Be Persuaded.

Allow room for childish behaviour

You cannot punish your child for every misdemeanor. They are young, they will make mistakes. Pray for your child. Some vices cannot be broken by good intentions, right strategies and discipline. It takes prayer. Maybe the child is under spiritual attacks you hardly know about. Prayer reveals the forces behind certain actions and avails power to deal with them. “When we pray, we call upon a supernatural power to bear upon everything and we allow the power of God to work through our powerlessness. I can’t do this without you” writes Stormie Omartian, in The Power of a Praying Parent.

Give them options

Difficult children are always craving for autonomy. As a parent, I have come to appreciate that my way is not always the right way. Make them accountable for their choices and they will trust you. Choose to impact the process rather than to hit the goal. I am for firm but loving discipline. A child should never get away with bad behaviour but the process of corrective discipline must be fused with love. The child might turn out right but you may lose the relationship with him or her.

