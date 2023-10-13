Teachers can make or break a child in their care

I n a French lesson, I raised my hand to answer a question. As I attempted to say the words, she used her hand to stop me mid-sentence and then picked another student to answer.

Shocked and dismayed in equal measure, every ounce within me died to the French language. I never ever attempted to answer anything else and have never forgotten the incident that occurred when I was 15 years.

The other day, I asked one of the children about some of his most challenging times at school. He spoke about his Maths teacher, who consistently ignored him in class and never wanted to help with extra work. Another teacher disqualified all his work because of his handwriting.

He has since moved to a completely different learning environment, where teachers are a lot more accomodative to children’s needs and learning styles. But he remembers these incidents. Good news is that those experiences challenged him to greater spaces and belief in himself.

Sadly, he said, there are students who are not strong enough to grow or survive from some of that trauma. Recently, the world celebrated World Teacher’s Day.

There is so much power and influence vested in every teacher. The teacher has the ability to make or break a child in their care. What a responsibility! What a call!

I know teachers who have supported the most distraught child through an experience. I know teachers, who by their acts of kindness, redeemed a child from dark pits. The teachers who took time to deliberately work and understand their most important client, the student.

I chanced upon video clips of teachers, who let go of themselves to identify, dance and teach their pupils like their lives depended on it. Dealing with children is no mean feat. You must truly be called to work with, relate and understand how they work.

It is a very sensitive, noble profession and sometimes the remuneration is not commensurate with what they give for the sake of their learners. To all the teachers out there, thank you for your selflessness and long suffering.

Thank you for watering the seeds we have deposited in our children. To those who struggle with work and calling, may you find strength and wisdom to go on. May one child’s bright smile stir you on, regardless.