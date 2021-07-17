Teaching them about life

It’s about nine years since we last had a residential domestic assistant at home and what an interesting journey it’s been

By Min Atek More by this Author

‘Should I or shouldn’t I?’ I asked myself severally as I debated whether to hit the indicator switch. I was getting closer and closer to the small market in my neighbourhood and it was important that I made the decision quickly.

Finally, logic took the day and I didn’t turn. I drove home quietly and deeply engrossed in my thoughts.

It’s about nine years since we last had a residential domestic assistant at home and what an interesting journey it’s been. It has yielded some of the most amazing results from everyone in the household and I will be honest there have also been many frustrating moments. I mean, who doesn’t enjoy being helped and assisted with home chores and responsibilities.

Since the first lockdown back in 2020, we’ve adjusted to the new normal albeit painfully. With the children learning from home, we’ve over the months adjusted to the changes that came with it and established a kind of routine.

Previously, as the mother, I was tasked with most of the shopping and cooking at home. Although even then, each of the children was engaged in different activities to ensure we all maintained sanity and lived as amicably as possible.

That too had it’s ups and downs but well, that’s life.

Advertisement

With that lockdown, the children got to be a lot more involved in the cooking role. What that means is that they also go to the market and they plan and cook meals sometimes with little or no active involvement from their mother.

The debate I was having was whether to pick up some of the items from the market on my way home or to let one of the children walk to the market and go through the process of choosing and buying the different food items themselves.

Being in the market seems like a simple thing but I like to have the children directly engaged especially without my presence or support. I allow them to make the choices, to negotiate for the best prices and to get round handling and carrying the food home.

Why?

Because I want to empower them to think, plan and participate in this thing called life.

Does one’s experiences in the market have any impact on one’s way of thinking? I believe so.

I believe there’s an appreciation for things that comes with the experiences we have and to shield the children from these seemingly mandane parts of living is to deny them a critical part of growing up, thinking and intentional living.

It appears to me that uncomfortable spaces and situations grow us. When we are pushed into the unfamiliar zones, we must wiggle our way out thus growing.