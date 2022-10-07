Tenicka Boyd: Effortless style like no other 

There are very few wardrobes I would raid without hesitation, if I had the chance and Tenicka Boyd’s happens to be one of them.

The Manhattan-based digital content creator, serves fashion that is enviable and will be on your inspiration pin on Pinterest.

We cannot get enough of her silhouettes, colour blocks and personal style. Did I mention that this is what your style mood board has possibly been missing? Here are some fashion tips to borrow from this Boyd.

Colour block works like magic

This technique is possibly one of the most popular ones with this fashionista’s looks.

If she is not blocking her pinks with green, then she is playing match and mix with her orange and green pieces.

Colour blocks are a great way to rock any outfit, because the final look is always going to be the bomb. It is also the perfect way to show you know your way around these fashion streets.

In Boyd’s style, you will also notice that sometimes, she stitches up the block from her clothes to her accessories.

She achieves this by choosing a contrasting hue for her bag and shoes to compliment her outfit, all the while creating contrast.

Fun silhouettes a trusted trick

Something as simple as a back cutout or wide-legged pants detail makes for a great fun addition to your wadrobe. And that is something this fashion star knows all too well.

Applying fun or a playful effect to your outfits can be quite daunting, as it is easy to quickly blander on what could have been a good look.

That is why adding the character in minimal bits like Tenicka does, always does the trick. You can choose to emphasise one part of your ensemble and let that be the focus of your entire look.