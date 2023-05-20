Tesi Fashion Show graduates’ hold exhibition

If you ever had any doubts about the continuity and growth of the fashion industry in Uganda, then the recent showcase by students of the Tesi Fashion Show should be an affirmation of the industry’s expansion.

The graduation ceremony which took place at the Golf Course Hotel in Kampala, had 17 fresh designers enter the market pool, with the highlight being the exhibition that had all the graduates showcase their own themed collection. The young designers’ definitely put their best foot forward as seen on that runway with students like Iffah showcasing a modest themed collection, Phoebe Mugisha with her “Itangiriro” collection that was characterised with lots of African fabrics and Jannylah Slevvy, whose collection was High tea themed.

The Tesi Fashion Show is an initiative of celebrated Ugandan designer, Fatuma Asha, and with this being the school’s second graduation, there is no doubt the Ugandan Fashion Industry is on a great path. And this was re-echoed by veteran fashion designer, Sylvia Owori, who was the guest of honour at the ceremony and she commended Fatuma Asha on the seeds she is planting and ensuring continuity for the industry as well as skilling the young people involved.

The collections showcased by the students included meticulously created pieces, with statement silhouettes, colour palettes, and details, something that was a nod to the skilling and education that they had received, making them ready to get into the competitive space in the Fashion Industry.

Some of the collections showcased like the bridal collections were synonymous with some of the notable fashion trends that we can hope to see on the fashion scene soon, including the Bridal wear blazer and puffy skirt for a wedding day option, the extended collar dress, and the tuxedo-inspired gown, from the “Femme Fatale” collection. The latter was inspired by the signature style of James Bond, giving a playful twist to the female tuxedo and suited-up look. It was quite interesting to see the young designer’s spin on the tuxedo, who instead of the traditional pants, switched this up with a heavy tulle skirt for this look.

The “modestly catchy’ collection was Iffah consisted of vibrant hues, playful prints and details like capes that offer a great style spin to your modesty wear. The latter doesn’t have to be basic and boring, and with just a few spins, you can surely get your fashionista status on, even with modest wear.