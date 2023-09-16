The critical role of men in child and maternal health

My boda boda friend, Sulait, has never gone with his wife for antenatal care for all his eight children with three wives. When I ask him why, he explains: “Those things are for women, boss. Women have their sengas, mothers, and grandmothers who take care of that. I have to make money to pay the hospital bills and look after them when they arrive from there. I think I am a reasonable man, I am I not?” He looks at me with some worry in his eyes. I agree with him to calm him down.

In some societies, men are often overlooked or disengaged from maternal and child health issues. However, their involvement is crucial as they play a significant role in sexual and reproductive health. Some of their roles include the following:

1. Men as progenitors:

Men carry the seed that is responsible for procreation.

They are thus responsible not just for the conception of the child but also for the child’s development and the mother’s welfare all the way to birth.

2. Men as providers:

In most communities, men are expected to provide financial and emotional support to their expectant partners. This support includes covering antenatal care expenses, ensuring proper nutrition for the mother, and securing the overall well-being of their pregnant wives.

3. Men as critical decision makers:

In patriarchal societies, men often hold the decision-making power in households, including those related to maternal and child health. Their involvement in making critical decisions, such as family planning, access to antenatal care, and delivery services, can positively impact the health outcomes of both mother and child

4. Cultural shifts and male involvement:

Thankfully, there is a gradual cultural shift where men are becoming more supportive of their wives’ and children’s health needs. This shift is essential in breaking traditional stereotypes and fostering a healthier environment for maternal and child health.

Male involvement is embedded in the International Conference on Population and Development Programme of Action (Cairo 1994) which includes male responsibilities and participation as a critical aspect of improving Reproduction Health outcomes, achieving gender equality, equity and empowering women.

In 2014, the government of Uganda launched the National Male Involvement Strategy in Maternal and Child Health and has ever since been engaging men in reproductive health issues.

A man is involved if he is “present, accessible, available, understanding, willing to learn about the pregnancy process and eager to provide emotional, physical and financial support to the woman carrying the child” according to Alio AP, Lewis CA, Scarborough K, Harris K, Fiscella K. A community perspective on the role of fathers during pregnancy: a qualitative study. BMC Pregnancy Childbirth. 2013. However, many men are not involved.

For instance, Stella Maris, a mother of three daughters says of Geoffrey her husband, “He provides everything I need in material terms when I am pregnant but he is not involved physically. He fears stepping into the hospital when I go for antenatal care or to give birth. He has a phobia for newly borns (pedophobia) he fears to hold infant babies. For some reason, he thinks they will fall out of his hands!

After I give birth, he often sends me away to live with my mother for about three months.” Geoffrey is not alone.

If men were involved, may be these statistics would change for the better: The neonatal mortality rate has stagnated at 27 deaths per 1,000 live births falling short of the target of 16 deaths per 1,000 live births (HSDP 2015/16 – 2019/20). And between 2011 and 2016, Uganda’s maternal mortality rate reduced from 436 per 100,000 live births to 336 per 100,000 live births according to the Uganda Demographic and Health Survey 2016.

Some men have not been involved in maternal and child health because of some of the following reasons:

1. Information gap:

Misconceptions and societal stereotypes may lead some men to believe that maternal and childcare are exclusively women’s resposibilities. Dispelling these myths through education and awareness is crucial. They do not want to be seen to accompany their wives for antenatal visits, or labor as a result they choose to stay away.

2. Cultural separation of roles:

Certain cultural norms may perpetuate the belief that childcare is solely the responsibility of women, while men are primarily providers. Encouraging a more flexible and equitable approach to these roles is essential

3. Lack of male-friendly reproductive health services:

Healthcare facilities and personnel should be trained to cater to the needs of both men and women, creating a more comfortable and welcoming environment for male involvement.

What should we do about it?

1. Avail antenatal care information (ANC) information to men:

According to a research paper titled, Determinants of male involvement in antenatal care at Palabek Refugee Settlement, Lamwo district, Northern Uganda, published online on May 6th, 2023, Studies have found that men who had access to ANC information were three times more likely to be involved in ANC than their counterparts. Also, “study findings also indicated that female partners who reported that they had frequent discussions on ANC with their spouses were up to 10.1 times more likely to have their partners involved in ANC than their counterparts who reported that they did not have such discussions. This is probably because when couples communicate on matters concerning ANC, they are likely to learn the needs of the expectant partners and also agree on how the male partner can support them during this period. These findings are in agreement with the findings conducted in Kyela district, Mbeya Tanzania, and Dodoma region of Tanzania where partners who had frequent discussions were likely to realize higher odds of male involvement in ANC”.

2. Integrate male-friendly health services in the healthcare system:

Integrating men’s involvement into maternal and child health policies and programs is essential.

Dr. Joseph Byamugisha of the National Safe Motherhood and Experts Committee at the Ministry of Health, suggests that “Government and healthcare organisations should recognise the value of men’s participation and create supportive environments. Health infrastructures should be built with men in mind and also medical personnel should be trained to engage men positively when they show up at health centers.”

4. Identifying men’s Interests for key messages:

Health services can be integrated into spaces where men typically gather, such as sports events, games, and workplaces. By targeting these spaces, health-promoting behaviors can be fostered among men.

5. Formation of community groups for men:

Promote the formation of village or community-based men groups to promote the engagement of men with their peers in health services provision.