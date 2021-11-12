The evolution of eyebrows entrepreneurs

By  PURITY WANJOHI

What you need to know:

  • The eyebrows industry has evolved over the years, from tweezing, waxing or using gel strips to plucking hair in the desired direction. Women want to simplify their make-up routine, as they go about work.  

How much would you spend on eyebrows? To many women, the cost is no longer a big issue. Eyebrows have become an obsession of late, tattooed or microbladed, making a statement far beyond the old-fashioned tweezing or drawing bold dark lines daily.
But it is the popularity of the ombré eyebrows, a new technique which uses almost-permanent ink to achieve a subtler look, that is growing unbelievably. “I work in sales, a job where looks matter,” says Shalom Njeri, who has invested in hybrid brows that cost her Ksh35,000.

