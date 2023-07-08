The folly of being young and ignorant

I clearly remember myself walking to the end of the school compound. I looked around to see if there was anyone, then I quickly reached into my bag and pulled out the mango. I ate it quickly because I had to make sure no one found me and after a few bites into the juicy fruit I hurried to throw most of it away in the bush.

My mango as a school snack though healthy and most appropriate for a growing child was seen as completely inappropriate. It was exceedingly embarrassing and I only ate it because it is all I had! Only the poor ate such things! The irony!

The other day one of the children in our household made his maiden trip out of the country. By good practice, he was given a boxful of goodies including the best sweet bananas, groundnuts, plantain and fresh cassava to carry for his host.

At the peak of his foolishness, he protested heavily. He made every excuse not to carry the items. Why? There were two explanations the first being the host wouldn’t need these items but what he didn’t say which I know is the fact is that he was deeply embarrassed to carry such items. In his minimal understanding, he was wondering who carried such stuff on a plane? Cassava? Unpeeled ground nuts?

The items though rich in nutrients and selected and packed with love and goodwill were not the sort of thing he imagined carrying. They were not fancy items. They were not bought from a big shopping mall but rather handpicked from the garden in the home!

Unknown to him, folk out of Uganda value and treasure everything from home. They crave our rich authentic food. People carry everything including grasshoppers and silver fish! Home is gold, they say. But until you have grown and experienced what it is like to eat tasteless food out of Uganda, you won’t appreciate what makes people to carry their own food.

When you are young, it is so easy to get everything upside down. In my case, taking items such as mangoes or bananas to school was taboo. The children would laugh at you until the cows came home. The more acceptable items were biscuits, cake, chocolate, sausages, or something bought from a fancy place. You needed to bring the packed juice.