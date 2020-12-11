The grief of losing a child

The once jovial and active child was now confined to a hospital bed until he breathed his last

The last time I felt this beaten was when my dear friend Nantale transitioned from this world. I grappled with the news of her passing to the point of feeling ill.

After fighting for about eight years, on Sunday November 29, at the age of 16, Andrew Junior, succumbed to sickle cells.

Andrew was a son of a longtime friend Andrew Oryada. I met Andrew years ago at a media house, where we both worked. Oryada is probably one of the most committed fathers that I know. He picked and dropped his children to school religiously, attended their school and church activities, engaged all of them in sports and took them to church every Sunday. He is a deeply and visibly committed father.

When his son was diagnosed with sickle cells years ago, Oryada shared the shocking news. The family tried varoius options to deal with the realities of the dsyfunctionalities of their son’s blood cells. Through the years, the condition didn’t get better despite different interventions.

One random evening, I asked Andrew Junior to let me know when the next bout hit. It didn’t take long and I quickly went into the hospital. The experience left me numb.

Naturally, I have phobia for staying in hospital environments. Seeing a sickler on that hospital bed was a humbling experience. I felt completely helpless as the boy struggled with the pain that was ravaging his entire body. He cried deeply and the most I could do was to cry quietly as I desperately prayed for him. The groans were heart-wrenching.

Earlier this year, the family took the boy to India for a bone marrow transplant. His younger brother was the donor. After a long medical procedure, the family returned to Uganda during lockdown. They were quarantined for days to protect against Covid-19.

For the last six months, the family was optimistic that their son was going to recover once and for all. Initially, it appeared as if the transplant intervention had worked. Sadly, the attacks resumed and the boy spent days in hospital.

He even joked that as one of the patients who had spent so much time in hospital, they needed to hang his photo on a hospital wall.

The once jovial and active child was now confined to a hospital bed until he breathed his last. This story has evolved from pain, hope, belief, disbelief, faith, pain, shock, anguish and more anguish. Looking at his broken parents, my heart bleeds. What do you say to a grieving parent? How do you comfort them? Do words hold any value to a grieving person? I will continue praying for my friend and his family. That they may experience God’s grace and abundance in the hard times.