The “Love from Julez” fashion

When it comes to contemporary fashion brands and the pieces they create, consumers are looking for pieces that make them feel sexy, modern and also a perfect fit for their Instagram feed. And that and more is what fashion influencer turned designer Juliet Olanipekun, offers with her fashion brand, “Love from Julez”. The real-life princess who hails from Nigeria, creates pieces that are bold, colourful, structured and impeccable.

And while a lot of designers seek inspiration from the outside, Juliet turned to her own personal style for inspiration. With her brand, pointing out that many of the pieces are created for the “modern African Woman, she creates pieces that could be layered with other pieces or worn separately depending on what look one is trying to achieve.

The design silhouettes and bright colours on many of her pieces also make them the perfect piece for your street style, or a night-time look, particularly with the metallic-coloured pieces. While speaking on the brand, Olanipekun says her goal is to make the wearer feel rich, which explains the fabric used and the style of the outfits.

The pieces from the brand are also easy to style with any other items you might have in your closet, a versatility element which makes these a good purchase. The brand’s “petal dress’ for instance, can be styled with a straight-legged pair of pants or even sock boots for a statement look.