The MET Gala’s noteworthy looks









Described as fashion’s biggest night, the MET Gala has over the years become one of the sought out invitations and must attend events. And with each year, comes a dress theme, for which celebrities and those in attendance are required to put their best fashion foot forward.

For the 2022 edition, attendees were required to give their best expression of Gilded Glamour and White Tie. While some of the stars had a clear expression of this, there were many of those whose outfits of choice were nowhere close to the theme of the night.

Here are some of the looks that were high up on our favourite looks radar from the fashion affair.

Jodie Turner Smith

The crystal detailed chain bra and matching pink pleated chiffon skirt with a fringed mini was from the House of Gucci and worked perfectly against her melanin skin. She accessorised the look with some stunning silver jewels. This look was a great interpretation of the theme, without a doubt.

Blake Lively

What is a MET Gala look without some drama? And so when actress and co-host of the Gala, actress Blake Lively showed up at the event, she opted for an Atelier Versace gown, inspired by the city of New York. The metallic rose gold number was later undraped, completely changing to a different hue, complete with matching gloves, that were revealed after her rose gold pair was peeled off. Definitely one of the best looks of the night!

Kerry Washington

The Scandal actress opted for a full sheer dress by Tory Burch that featured a dramatic sleeve and sheer gloves. While the dress’s corseted top was in theme with the night, the sheer gloves and skirt added a touch of sexiness to the look, which had this making an even bigger fashion statement.

Nicki Minaj