A story is told of my eldest brother that on the day he was supposed to return to school, he would always get lost. A search party would be sent into the plantations for a child who did not want to return to school.

I always ponder as to why he hated school so much that he would always hide. His only experience at school was boarding school because he was there all his school years. He hated school. The long December holiday finally ended and parents have been busy helter skelter looking for school fees and shopping for school goers.

Indeed school children drive our economy. A month ago, I visited my relatives out of town. They had visiting holiday makers, who were enjoying the freedom and joy of living in the countryside. No homework, no school stress, only playing and playing some more.

Their wise grandmother devised a plan; the children would return to Kampala two weeks before the new term to start on their holiday work and prepare for school. This meant that they had enough play time. It is assumed that when the children do their holiday work early, they forget everything they studied by the time they return to school.

Someone posted on recently social media that every family has that one specific child who is overly expensive to take back to school. The child who probably lost all his or her school requirements and often they demand a certain breed of things. That child who will complain about popcorn and ground nuts because they prefer house of manji biscuits. The child who lost their third pair of sports shoes and demands a new school bag too.

Whichever child you have, the new school year is here. How ready are you? I saw a mother who ate all the money the father of her children had provided earlier on in the festivities. As we speak she does not know what to do. Did you blow your children’s requirements as you celebrated Christmas and the New Year? Did you throw caution to the wind and hope you would receive miracle money in January?

Did your child’s school uniform from last year still fit them or the shoes are as tight as the traffic jam which returns when children are back in school? Some dresses are too tight and some shorts are too short. Some trousers appear hemmed and the buttons on many shirts are bursting forth like an angry river.