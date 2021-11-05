The power that lies in little details

Min Atek

By  Min Atek

What you need to know:

  • You might call that person a stickler for small details. But the details matter because it is out of  small things that massive things are created. 

Sitting across her guests, she bent down and picked up a very tiny piece of paper from the clean and sparkling orange carpet. 

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.