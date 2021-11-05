The power that lies in little details

Sitting across her guests, she bent down and picked up a very tiny piece of paper from the clean and sparkling orange carpet.

The piece of paper, read dirt in her view, was so small that I only saw it because she picked it up. Then she went ahead to remove other remaining bits off her clean floor. We sat back quietly noting all her actions and listening to her warm greetings.

This incident happened many years ago and yet it often comes back when I see a carpet.

Also, I remember my high school classmate, Esther, who opened my eyes to the fact that a soap dish should be clean of all soap residuals each time you use the soap.

After every bath, she cleaned her soap dish. I observed her and then took a look at my own soap dish and crumbled in shame.

Mine looked like it had all the dirt in the world. And from that day, I always ensure to have a clean soap dish.

Why the fuss? It is only a soap dish, it is just a tiny piece of paper on a carpet.

Someone once said that the real McCoy in anything lies in the detail; in the smallest detail.

It only takes a tiny pinch of salt to spoil a huge saucepan of milk. It takes a little leaven to raise a whole loaf. A little bit of excellence here and a little bit of complacency and something is ruined.

You might call that person a stickler for small details. But the details matter because it is out of small things that massive things are created.

As a parent, this challenges me! Whereas paying attention to details, all details- big or small is sometimes tagged to individual personality traits, the parent carries the responsibility of teaching and training their young ones to pay attention to detail.

We can deliberately teach them to understand the power of detail and how it makes a world of difference in the way we do things.

That is why I often cringe at this role of being a parent. We are tasked to groom, nurture and influence generations. We are not simply raising our own children, we are grooming citizens who should be valuable to their country and impact lives across generations.