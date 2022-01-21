The style gem that is in the power suit

I am not sure what your 2022 vision boards look like, but I believe that having a fresh new look, or revamping your style should be high up on that chart. And this should not only apply to your everyday style, but your workplace or office style.

And that is where today’s style recommendation is going to come in handy. The suit has been around for a minute, and is one of those timeless pieces that you can own.

Regardless of where you want to dress to, you can easily fit a suit into any settings and occasion.

Here is how you can switch your entire look around, by simply applying this powerful and style approved set.

Keep it colourful

What is going to set your suit look apart and have it exuding the power that it should is going to be the details. And that is why bending towards a bold hue could be a great way to achieve this.

Even if you are dressing to a corporate setting, you can still wear your suit in a shade that is not only bold, but also makes a statement.

In order to achieve this, you can lean towards solid colours such as red, blue or even green for the work environment and be sure to keep the accessories on this very minimal and served in just the right amounts.

Then you can turn to the pastel and printed versions of this set for the casual events. With this, you need to go all out with your accessories, so you do not have your suit underdressed.

Add some fun accents

It isn’t a power look if everything about it is basic. That is why your power suit look could use some fun, remarkable accents and details that will set your look apart from the rest.

This means you can add some jewellery such brooches or have some front splits on your hems. Alternatively, have your blazer sleeves exaggerated, to amplify the style.

Other styling tricks such layering will add some magic to your power suit. The goal is to identify what areas of your look you need to draw attention to, and add some details for the final look.

The fit is key

The fit of your suit is a crucial part of pulling off this look, because an ill-fitting set is a complete turn off. So, unless you are trying to go for the oversized look, there is no reason your suit should be a size bigger or smaller. The fit is also an important element for your comfort and how much confidence you will exude with your attire.