There is a world outside mommy and daddy

The flat stood tall in the then Kampala skyline. They lived on the top floor and from the balcony, we would stare at the cars below counting them one by one.

“That is mine,” I would claim the red one and my cousin would claim blue.

The family had a resident househelp, so there was always an aroma of tasty food coming from the small kitchen. We lived by a strict schedule and once in a while, we went out for a treat or to the movies.

The life at my rich aunt’s house was the complete contrast to the life at home, where mom worked a couple of jobs to make ends meet. We did not have a househelp and did all our household chores. We also grew our own food and never went out for treats or the movies.

Recently one of the children who is on a long summer break, travelled to visit some of his most favourite relatives. I could feel his excitement, his anticipation and thrill about living in a more posh neighbourhood with all the privileges it comes with.

I could see him enjoying his large room as opposed to sharing a room with an older sibling. I could see him enjoying the amenities and the benefits of living with his “rich” aunt, a clear reminder of my own “rich” aunt years ago.

I hold the firm conviction that we are the sum of the different experiences we go through in life. Whereas the child’s background and upbringing at the nuclear family is important because it sets the value system of any individual, the things they are exposed to outside their homes, shape their understanding and appreciation of others, of life andtheir expectations.

My mother got me exposed to all manner of experiences. I attended weddings, funerals, camps and all kinds of social gatherings. I lived with my grandmother during school holidays, I visited my other relatives when circumstances allowed and although she was keen to ensure that I was not always roaming from place to place and that I was sufficiently grounded in her upbringing, I learnt how to live with different people.

I also learnt to be open-minded and I was taught to think independently. Children need to see and understand that there is a world outside mommy and daddy. That there is a world beyond their father’s office or their mother’s best friend’s children.