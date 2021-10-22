There is more to pageantry than make-up and dresses

By Gloria Haguma More by this Author

Launched in 1984, with its roots in more than 80 countries, the Mrs World Pageant is described as the world’s largest beauty contest for married women. The current title is held by Kate Schneider from Ireland.

And when the 2022 edition runs next year in January in Las Vegas, Uganda will be well represented by Former Miss Uganda 2011, Sylvia Wilson Namutebi Alibhai. We had a chat with her and she opened up about what winning this global pageant means for Uganda, her career, and her thoughts on having pageantry as a career choice for young women.

What motivated you to participate in the Mrs World Pageant?

I have always been a beauty queen and my desire is to make a positive change in society. So when the opportunity presented itself for me to be the third representative to Mrs World from Uganda, I took on the challenge.

What would winning this pageant mean for your career and the country?

Uganda would get its very first international crown ever and only the second Mrs World title in Africa. This crown would turn my humanitarian work into a global project. It will give me the platform to work with more powerful donors in order to reach a wider scale of those in need, especially women and mothers in marginalised communities, the youth and children. This will be an opportunity for me to build on

Mrs Uganda mentorship programme on a wider scale that seeks to develop talent and skills among the youth.

Are there any Ugandan designers and creatives that you are working with for your showcase in Las Vegas?

Yes, I am working with seven talented Ugandan designers for this international showcase. Lilian Kyabaki clothing, Tina Brad, Fatuma Asha, MoonTeesi designs, Olivia Birambi, Kaijuka Abbas and Deriq Kissinger.

As a parent, who is also a former Miss Uganda, what would you tell other parents who don’t consider pageantry as the right career path for their daughters?

What is there not to like about your daughter being a beauty queen? This is something girls and women can do alongside other careers. Pageantry comes with lots of opportunities. Most beauty queens have the power to create the change we need to see in our communities. There is more to pageantry than make-up and dresses and that is where the adage ‘beauty with a purpose’ was developed. Pageantry is at the forefront of doing humanitarian work and seeking solutions to the challenges that the world faces today.

Titbits

Namutebi is a marketing and business strategist who currently serves as a director of Special Events at Talent Africa Group.

She served as Miss Uganda in 2011 and recently was the Miss Uganda Project coordinator for the years 2018 and 2019. She has worked with the Miss Uganda Foundation and different charity causes around the country. She pioneered the project to eradicate jiggers from the Busoga region of Uganda in 2012.