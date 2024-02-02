There is no freedom without responsibility

Living in one of the European countries, her older son banged the door of his bedroom. Being an African woman that she is, she could not bear such a loud expression of bad manners and she took the family tool box and removed the door of the boy’s bedroom.

The eyeballs of her very English husband nearly dropped out of their sockets and we shall not speak about the son’s. We have a new breed of parents and children who emphasise the rights and privileges of children. The children are entitled to their feelings and sentiments, they are entitled to speak and behave freely.

Whereas this school of thought bears some elements of truth to it, I mean to say that children are human beings in their own rights, it often forgets to emphasise their responsibilities and level of maturity as a form of balance to the equation.

Much as a child may be entitled to a level of privacy in their room, they ought to understand clearly that the room is in their parents’ house, who carry jurisdiction and responsibility for the house.

If I gave birth to you and I take care of your every need and I carry responsibility over your life, it is also in your mandate and responsibility to accord me respect and to play your part too. Isn’t it?

To this day, I reserve the right to enter the room of any of my children regardless of their age at any time that I deem necessary. If a child is not comfortable with that, they are allowed to go get themselves a place to live and set their standards and rules.

There is no freedom without corresponding responsibility. If you demand to be treated with honour and respect, you must equally demonstrate that you are worthy of the same. If you carry yourself like a free bird going about your every business and need as you feel like, get out into the wild and live like birds and wild animals.

Our children are firstly our children, before they can earn the right and privilege to be our friends and buddies. I do not pay my buddies’ school fees, foot their bills and expenses and I certainly do not feed or nurse them. They do that themselves.

Set the boundaries and demandrespect. If you have to plead with your toddler to take a shower and then plead with them to eat their food, you are setting yourself up to a lifetime of begging and pleading with a fella that you are responsible for.