There is tranquility and sanity

In the stillness of the early morning, the mother noticed that the entire neighbourhood was quiet, save for a cock crowing, a lone vehicle and a motorbike far off in the distance. There is a quietness in the neighbourhood that only comes when schools are in session.

It has been two years coming and schools have finally been reopened. The first two weeks of taking children back to school were extremely hectic. This has been replaced by peace and quiet.

Our house is beautifully quiet and organised because children are away. In the place of loud arguments and bickering, in the place of things banging in the kitchen and bathroom, is a tranquility and sanity that words cannot quite describe. Chaos has been replaced by order.

Over the years, I have come to cherish these quiet moments of peace and alone time. The bedrooms are all neat and organised. The children have transferred their energy, clutter and upside life to their studies and friends at school.

Funny how when I was growing up, I disliked quiet places and neighbourhoods. It felt lonely and deserted. I loved to live in neighbourhoods that were busy, noisy and vibrant.

School is characterised by rhythm and order. When schools are in session, everyone has to wake up early to get on with the day be it the children, teachers, parents and every stakeholder who is linked to the functionality of learning.

The night watchman, the gate man, the traffic officer, the businessman and woman who sells stationery, the farmer who provides food for the students and so many other people along the value chain. I celebrate the opening of schools not only as a parent, but as one who appreciates how the entire system runs. Finally, there is purpose for many stakeholders. There is a clarity and direction.

What are some of our key takeaways from the past two years? What has the extended lockdown taught you and your family? How are you different from what you were at the beginning of 2020 when we ushered in the New Year with much hype and expectation?

What are your key expectations from the new season? What deliberate habits are you adopting? May God help us to see the opportunities in 2022 now that the economy has been opened. May God protect and take care of our children in all schools. May we see an acceleration and a quickening in the spaces and things that had stalled for the last two years. May we grow by leaps and bounds and may we remember and celebrate these times.







