Thriving and growing in places of solitude

On Christmas afternoon, I decided to go pick some things from the neighbourhood market and supermarket. I figured that since it was Christmas day, the two places would be largely unoccupied and quiet.

Alas! The first challenge was the struggle to get parking both at the market and in the parking lot for the supermarket. Where were all these people coming from? The previous days had seen so much traffic jam, I had figured the majority of people had finally settled in their villages to enjoy Christmas?

In the supermarket, it was more frustrating because there were long queues at the pay points. Parents with children younger and older were up and about shopping with trolleys overflowing with goodies.

So who says Ugandans do not have money and that the economy cash-strapped? For the longest time, every single year, there is a loud group of individuals who cry and shout it across the rooftops that there is no money and that there are no buyers. In the same measure, all the shopping malls are awash with willing buyers and shoppers.

The last week of the year has always been one of my favourites in the year.

In previous years, I would have a sense of apprehension in anticipation of the New Year and what it would bring. There was also nostalgia about the ending year. We would often talk about the people who had not made it into the New Year alongside the mistakes and the regrets therein. Yet it is in the same mode of reflection that we would project, plan, pray and be inspired to make it differently in the upcoming year.

I like to take time away in solitude and silence, listening to my inner most being, communing and connecting with my outer self. I learn to chastise myself while learning and recovering from the challenges of the last 12 months.

I like to reflect on the progress of the months celebrating with thanksgiving for the milestones and achievements.

Regardless of the challenges in the year, when you reflect deeply, there are many things to be thankful for every year. The other reason I like the last week of the year is because of the fact that it is the quietest season.

With many away on holiday, you have a chance to walk around the neighbourhood. You will drive to town with significantly less traffic on the road. In my own homestead, I tend to be almost always alone. I get to sleep in, rest, pray, read and relax in a quiet, clean and very organised setting with little or no interruptions.