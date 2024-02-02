Top three winners say money has boosted their businesses

Washeba Nafuna, the founder of Naphoyo Limited, a home based company that produces leather bags won Shs5million. She purchased an embroidery machine worth Shs2.4m and an embossing machine worth Shs2.5m.

With this equipment, Nafuna says the process of production will be made easier and faster and more items can be produced in a short time. This she believes will boost her sales.

“I got an order to make 180 cross bags and do embroidery. We used to outsource embroidery services, which delayed the process. This meant cutting the bag, taking it to someone, who would work at their own pace. The results were at times inconsistent. This meant extra costs for redoing and embossing items that weren’t perfectly embroidered,” Nafuna explains.

“Emerging among the top winners meant that my business has potential. Acquiring the machines means we can earn more money if we take on branding gigs,” she adds.

The business currently has three permanent staff and two part-time workers. Nafuna aspires to equip women with sewing skills after expansion of the business.

Space for expansion

Nafuna believes sales are the bloodline of every business because they bring in working capital that leads to a spillover effect. This is why her target is to increase sales.

She urges Rising Woman partners to market her business through workshops, where she can showcase her work and make sales. She hopes that Uganda Investment Authority can offer her land to enable her to scale up her business for growth.

“We need enough space for these machines. We cannot stay here forever if we are to grow,” she adds. Nafuna and her team use synthetic and pure leather from the local industries. However, she observes that good quality leather is exported to countries such Italy, where bags are made and imported to Uganda, something she says frustrates the local producers.

“To get good leather, you need to understand the grading of its quality. Most of it is reserved for export. There is need to support the leather industry,” she says.

Nafuna says the price for the products range from Shs30,000 to Shs 180,000 depending on the sizes as well as the volumes ordered.

In January, she says they usually get an influx of customers because parents are preparing children for school. On average, she says, a good month brings in both institutional orders and individual orders, starting from 50 pieces and above.

Marketing strategy

Naphoyo Limited is part of Business Network International (Bni), an organisation that offers an opportunity for entrepreneurs to meet, advertise, exhibit and make referrals among themselves.

“We also go for trade shows. We do not just go anywhere because there are markets that cannot afford our products. We also thrive on collaborations,” Nafuna says.

Phyllis Nassuna (right) and Harriet Ndagire, showcase packets of granola. PHOTO/courtesy

Phyllis Nassuna

Founder Gefsi Bites Limited

Phyllis Nassuna, Founder Gefsi Bites Limited won Shs10million from the sixth season of Rising Woman. She used some of this money to buy a commercial oven, impulse sealer, and a manual cutter which have improved production in her business.

Pitching before a panel of judges and emerging among the top winners gave her confidence that her business can go places and tap into many markets.

Nassuna has hired a nutritional expert, required by Uganda National Bureau of Standards (Unbs) for certification process.

“Our production manager used to come once in a week, but now she comes thrice in a week. Initially, one round in the oven would give us six packs of granola and we would only do five rounds a day. The commercial oven now gives us 24 packs per round. Five rounds a day is means much more. The oven is also efficient in terms of electricity because we do half of the time we were doing before,” Nassuna says.

The power in a name

The business thrives on online orders, repeat customers and they she also attends market days such as Tubayo. Each packet of granola is Shs20,000 and the granola bar is sold between Shs Shs3,200 to 3,500.

The raw materials used in production include oats, coconut, cashew nuts and Almond, which she gets from Nakasero market, Kampala.

She adds: “Before we pitched our business idea, we had a product that was underdeveloped- the granola bar. We are now able to perfect the recipe using the manual cutter,” she says.

The Rising Woman business training opened Nassuna’s eyes to how branding can boost a business. She renamed her business Gefsi Bites Limited from Phidaz YogurFruit Foods.

“We needed a name that people would easily remember thus Gefsi, a Greek word that means tasty. It is short and easy to remember,” Nassuna explains adding that the team that was using personal phones to market can now afford to hire a professional photographer.

With experience from the Rising woman competition, she has also participated in other programmes such as high innovator programme.

Impact on women in the society

During production, Nassuna invites women to learn production skills. One of her top goals is to have a spacious facility to accommodate trainees.

Broader vision

“Our target is to have two new product lines every year under our core values of convenience, tasty and healthy products. We target to hire about 100 people in five years, have a factory for production and tap into farmer groups so we can add value on what they are producing and training as many people as we can,” Nassuna shares.

Goal