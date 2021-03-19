Towel storage hacks

It is easy to overlook the towels. Towels can actually make quite an impact on the overall feel of a bathroom.

From drying the face, hands, the body to mopping, towels are a common item in every home. However, what happens when their duration is threatened by how they are handled? Do you only have a towel for you or a few extra pieces for when guests arrive? But how do you store your towels?

In instances where the towels are in use, how does one manage to keep them dry and fresh? Are you the kind that throws it anywhere after using it?

Today, we explore various ways of storing this frequently used household item. Depending on one’s budget and how much space one has, towels can be stored in quite a number of ways.

Andrew Mbabazi, an interior designer with Ayodele Innovations Limited, says practical ways of storing towels depend on one’s budget and space. A hanging hook, which is similar to a wine holder, can be incorporated in your living space say in the bathroom, where towels that are not in use can be stored and made readily available.

A console can be built besides your bathtab to accommodate towels with open and closed spaces.

Mbabazi recommends that the frequently used items are often stored in the open spaces and those that are less used say washing soap or detergents stored in the closed spaces.

Look up various console designs and have your carpenter or welder customise one for your taste and preference. A bathroom hand wash storage console is a multipurpose item that allows you storage space for some items. You can also purpose a few storage baskets, especially the rectangular ones and these can be used to store towels.

Hajara Nakakande, an entrepreneur, says she has a storage unit in her bathroom where she stores her towels. This storage unit she says has hooks below and these hold the towels in use while the clean ones are neatly folded above the hooks and everyone that needs a fresh and clean towel picks it from there.

In other instances, some store towels in suitcases or neatly folded in a wardrobe and organised according to the frequently used items for instance bed sheets and towels may be stored in a similar space.

Mbabazi says smart ways like these will accentuate any space on top of its functionality.

While we give lots of thought to the suite and tiling when kitting out a bathroom, it’s easy to overlook the towels. Towels can actually make quite an impact on the overall feel of a bathroom.

Boutique hotel feel

Neatly stacked ones add a boutique hotel feel, while a messy pile of them on the floor will tip your room towards student rather than sophisticated. Storage is essential to prevent these workhorses of the bathroom from becoming an eyesore. From the classic ladder radiator to the humble hooks, there are so many options out there.

Fresh and dry

There are so many clever ways to store towels and the one that will suit you will depend on how big your bathroom space is, and on what wall or floor space you have free. The reason you should get your towel storage right is to ensure that your towels stay dry and fresh.