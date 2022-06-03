Train children to look out for others

Children were playing outside and shouting as they chased each other around. Accidentally, one fell down and hurt themselves badly. One boy burst into laughter. Another reached out to help the injured.

What could have caused that boy to laugh? I have pondered this fact for days. What causes a human being to laugh at another who is in pain and agony?

It reminded me of people who reach for their phones from the pocket to record someone stealing from another off the street and then post the clip on social media. Or the type that gets their phone to record a neighbour drag his wife outside while battering and kicking her head.

Rather than to instinctively reach out to help, they reach for their phone to capture the moment with glee. What would make a child laugh when their playmate is in danger?

Is it their natural inclination or have they learnt the pattern and behaviour from those around them? Have we, as human beings, lost affinity for care and concern? Do we not carry any disposition for compassion and empathy?

Are children learning this behaviour from their parents? Do parents have any ounce of empathy? What explains this increasing bizzare trend? What has seared our consciousness to such alarming levels? What has become of the human race?

Are these questions worth pondering? I believe so! Because we need one another. It does not matter how independent or how advanced and progressive we become. Like the human body, where the little toes need the heart and the liver needs the left ventricle, we work better together than alone.

May we pay attention to little things which could pass for now and yet have terrible impact in the future. As we raise our children, may we teach them to look out not just for themselves but for others too. For their younger sibling, the hungry child in the neighbourhood, the crying baby or the abandoned animal.

It starts with us. May we also truly care more and not only for what concerns us directly but also what concerns others. To remember that when we throw rubbish through our car windows, we do not only ruin and mess our environment, but teach our young observers to do the same. If everyone threw their rubbish anywhere and everywhere, imagine the kind of world we would be living in.