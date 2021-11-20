Turamuhawe thrives in spaces many ignore

Upon joining university in 2019, Turamuhawe realised she had a lot of time on her hands. But the best she would do was to volunteer at church and spend time on social media.

One day, she posted a photo of her cleaning a generator and captioned it, “Don’t see me here playing and slaying on Twitter. I clean people’s appliances and houses for money. Dirty work but it pays well. Inbox me if you have a job for me.”

It is this tweet that drew more followers, and before she knew it, people were reaching out to her to do their laundry and cleaning.

First gig

“My first cleaning gig was in Bukoto, a Kampala surburb, and I was paid Shs30,000. I used Shs2,000 for transport because at the start, clients would provide all toiletries used during the cleaning process,” she recalls.

Starting out, Turamuhawe offered services ranging from regular house cleaning, laundry, babysitting and housekeeping. But she could not do everything alone. So, she posted a tweet searching for students who were willing to work.

Professionalism

Without a physical office, she asked interested candidates to take their applications to her hostel in Nakawa. “Much as they were going to do domestic chores, they needed to be professional because that was the only way we could earn our clients’ trust.” Turamuhawe hired 15 students, who worked at different intervals depending on the available workload.

Working for as little as Shs30,000, they would bag 80 percent of what each one of them worked for per day. The 20 percent would be deposited on Turamuhawe’s mobile account to buy airtime and data for marketing her services on social media. She says some weeks would go by without getting any gig, yet on lucky days, she would make Shs70, 000 in a week.

Turamuhawe cleans chairs, houses and compounds for money.

Juggling lectures and work

“I would send about two to three students to go work whenever I had lectures. On days I was free, I would accompany a team to clean and do laundry. We would spend an entire day without food, but we had to finish work. For starters, we were charging little money for our services that buying lunch for all employees would eat into our day’s pay.”

On some rare occasions, some clients offered Turamuhawe and her team either breakfast or lunch. She says after a month of hiring 15 stuednts, many others were in her inbox seeking opportunities.

Starting up a company

At the beginning, Turamuhawe did not see this growing into a company because all she wanted was something that would keep her busy and cater for her bills while at campus.

But as the number of clients seeking her services increased, so did her social media following. In 2020, she decided to make her business official by giving it a name- CJay Home Solutions. This meant having a Tax Identification Number (TIN), working licenses and a bank account for her company.

Unlike before, this meant that she had to invest in cleaning equipment, such as scrubbing brushes, rags, buckets, cobweb removers, gloves and gumboots, a pressure washer (used to clean water gutters), vacuum cleaners, among others. She says these were not bought in a single day.

“The registration process cost me about Shs1m. I had hopes that big companies would hire my cleaning services. Today, I also bid for cleaning services with other organisations,” she adds.

With an established company, Turamuhawe thought it was time to let go of services such as babysitting. “Initially babysitting was Shs30,000 per day and Shs50,000 for a day and night, but my biggest worry has always been a parent holding me accountable for any accidents such as burns.”

Challenges and achievements

She has encountered sexual harrassment, especially at the time she was working alone. There was a time I was also hired to look after kids overnight, the couple returned past midnight. The lady went to the bedroom, but the man tried to take advantage of me. I pushed him away. I was so traumatised,” she says.

The other challenges are cuts and transportation fees. I took a loan of Shs6m to buy a pressure washer to do a job, but after that job, I never got any other deal for the next four months. It had not made even half of the amount I had bought it.

Financial dependence

Turamuhawe says from the time she chose to thrive where many seem to ignore, she has gained financial independence and this has given her a opportunity to empower others.

“There are some places we never used to go to due to transportation, but I procured a car that drops each one of us to our workstations and helps in supervising work. I can travel to Mbarara for a gig,’’ she says.

I took up more 30 workers, however, along the way, some could not manage because my kind of work requires commitment.

She currently employs 19 people and eight of them are students. She pays them per day depending on the workload.

Charges

She says she has different packages and rates for depending on the amount of work. “Some clients will hire me to clean a one-bed-roomed house, two-bed-roomed house, and another will want me to clean a mansion.

For a one bed roomed house, I charge Shs85,000 and depending on the kind of work, I can charge beyond Shs1m. For mansions, it takes about two to three days. A one bed roomed house takes about six hours,” she explains.

She advises youth to desist from minimising jobs adding that what is considered as dirty work at times pays more money than the office jobs they yearn for.

The kind of work I do is what my followers on social media pages know me for. Turamuhawe urges people to use social media to make money.

Lessons

