Turamuhawe thrives in spaces many ignore

Turamuhawe cleans chairs, houses and compounds for money. 
 PHOTOs/Phionah Nassanga

By  Phionah Nassanga

What you need to know:

If you told elites or youth to clean houses, compounds or wash clothes for pay, not many will buy the idea. But for Christine Joy Turamuhawe, a final year student at Makerere, this has been a source of livelihood.

Upon joining university in 2019, Turamuhawe realised she had a lot of time on her hands. But the best she would do was to volunteer at church and spend time on social media.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.