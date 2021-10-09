Ugandan girls that rocked the runway at Fashion Week 

By Gloria Haguma More by this Author

As the Fashion Week comes to a climax in London, Milan, Paris and New York, there is definitely reason for the Ugandan fashion community to celebrate. While we may not have received any representation on the designer racks, it is a different story on the runway.

In recent and past fashion events, the number of Ugandan models has been growing by the day. For the spring/summer 22 showcase, we had quite a number of new girls making appearances in a number of shows from Balmain, Fendi, Valentino to Giambattista Valli, among others.

This is an indication that the fashion industry is making progress. Here are some of the new faces and some regulars that we loved this season.

The Biong twins

Life’s best things come in pairs and the 5’10 Biong twins are evidence of that. The blessed pair- Angair Biong and Achan Biong, have been some of the designer favourites. They have been booked out for numerous shows including Giambattista Valli, Valentino, GCDS, Regina Pyo, Mulberry x Richard Malone and Bora Aksu for Angair. Achan, on the other hand, walked for Italian fashion powerhouses Valentino and Miu Miu. The pair, who are originally South Sudanese have been raised in Uganda and were discovered back in 2019 by Joram Muzira Job, as they walked home from Cavendish University.

Adit Priscilla

The 5’11 model was discovered during a 2019 scouting tour by Ugandan model scout, Joram Model Management. The cover girl has also appeared in editorials for WSJ magazine, GentleWoman, and pop magazine. For the SS22 fashion season, she walked the runway for Kenneth Ize, Nina Ricci, Koche, Dries Van Noten, Blumarine, MSGM, Roberto Cavalla, Fendi, and Miu Miu.

Aliet Sarah

Her pink matching set for fashion house, Giambattista Valli was magical and her mark was felt from the show. Aliet Sarah has been booked as she has also walked in shows for brands such as Hermes, Blumarine, MSGM, NO21, Simone Rocha, Erdem and Reserved. She was also a part of the Balmain army that got to walk at the brand’s icon 10-year anniversary showcase that was also graced by the legendary Naomi Campbell.

Gibril Igale

As a newbie, Gibril is surely one to watch out for. She is unstoppable and no doubt, she will rock, come next fashion season. The 5’11 Ugandan model walked for Acne studios in Paris, France and Blumarine .

Joy Winnie Aketch

Aketch has become a runway regular as she is with editorials and ad campaigns. Her most memorable is the 2019 ad campaign for luxury vehicle maker, BMW. She has also appeared in editorials for Vogue Mexico and Autre Magazine. She walked the runway in the SS22 showcase for Missoni, Giorgio Armani, and Fassbender.

Advertisement

Akello Patricia

She has not only featured in almost all the Vogue editorials, Akello is also one of the Uganda girls that paved the way for others in fashion in major cities and runways. The fashion entrepreneur who launched her own swimwear line also featured at the just concluded fashion season, walking the runway for Silvia Tcherassi, and American fashion house, Christian Siriano.