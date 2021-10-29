Understand the potential your child has

By Min Atek More by this Author

The story is told of a certain king who passed a decree. All Hebrew boy children were to be killed at birth. Why? A group of people were becoming a threat. There was fear they would outnumber their masters and dethrone them.

A slave mother, who had just had a son, fearing that he would be killed, hid and nursed him for three months until she could not hide him no more.

She got a basket and using tar, she ensured it was waterproof. She put her son in it and put the basket by river. She hoped beyond hope that the princess would see the child and rescue him. And the princess adopted the baby.

This seemingly simple story speaks to my heart immensely. I have often wondered the amount of thought that went into planning and executing of this dangerous plot that boarded on madness and sheer faith.

That is the heart of a parent. Every time I reflect on such stories, I ponder on how deeply involved I am as a mother because all my thoughts and actions towards my children are a direct input and imprint into their current and future lives.

Have you ever thought about the fact that the little girl in your arms has the potential to rule and influence the world? The young man who is willing to become a suicide bomber, killing millions of people has a mother who influenced his thinking and actions in another way.

The greatest investor now was once a little boy or girl who listened intently to the words of their parents. Those words and actions became part of their thought plan and process that has affected their current investment options and decisions.

Oftentimes, I reflect on the reality that everything about who I am and have been plays directly into the lives of my children; whether positive or negative. What responsibility?

We are the mirror upon whom our children see themselves. In the story of the mother who put her child in the basket, that boy is the one who as a grown man led people out of slavery in Egypt. By the eyes of faith, a mother believed that her son had a great assignment on his life and she did everything in her means to save his life.

I challenge mothers out there to ask yourselves if you understand the potential in that child you are raising. Do you understand the possibilities of your child’s future and does that define how you nurture and raise them? May God help us to see the bigger picture and be deliberate about parenting.