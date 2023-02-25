We are raising gentlemen, not sissies and women

We left Kampala in the wee hours of the morning. The baby was about 11 months, so one of the men in the car offered to carry him. He was a peaceful child, who kept himself comforted by sucking his little thumb.

It was a five-hour journey and by the time we reached the burial ground, my son had slept and woken up. Eager to check on him, I reached out to carry him from the hands of the man who had carried him the whole journey.

Much to everyone’s surprise, my child recoiled away from me. He refused me to take him from the strong masculine hands that had held him the whole while.

That seemingly small incident has never ever left my mind. Aside from the painful sting from the obvious rejection of a child beloved of his mother, it has continued to guide my understanding of the relationship between mothers and sons. It is a known fact that mothers have a very special bond with their sons. There is a connection that cannot be denied.

A mother grounds her son in what he must be and is her son’s first love of all time. However, over the years, I have understood that every mother has to manage this relationship with wisdom and understanding.

Without intending to, the mother can hamper her son by subjecting him to too much femininity, too much smothering, while treating him like he were a woman, there by unconsciously killing his masculinity. When my son seemingly rejected me that morning, I started to learn that he needed strong male presence and influence in his life. It is what drives and pushes him. He was designed that way and it is for a good cause. By small gestures, he showed that he valued and craved independence.

Mothers love to love with affection, feeling and emotions and usually this is not necessarily useful for boys. This does not in any way negate the fact that every boy ought to be in touch with their emotional side.

But a woman thrives differently from a man and this must be defined when raising boys. It is possible to bias a boy into thinking, aspiring and dreaming like a woman.

Men thrive in adventure, pursuit and all things requiring the need to conquer and control. That masculine energy is distinct.

Even little boys behave and play differently from little girls and in many cases, they are rough with one another.