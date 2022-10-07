We complain when it rains and when it shines

I can still see her finding her way to my school, which was a one of the best of our time. She would come in dusty because she used public means and walked most part of the journey. She always had a small package carrying a small loaf of bread, a small tin of Blueband spread and some oranges, perhaps from her garden at home.

She did not have much, but there was some little pocket money probably an amount she had to save off many other things. I would quickly want to receive my package, thank her and escort her. My mother was shorter than me, so I would be towering over her. There was no sense of pride.

That was then. I was a school going teenager laden with foolishness and ignorance. I was young and shortsighted. Isn’t that what many children are like, and some adults remain that way?

I remembered those exact sentiments in the moment when I heard nothing back from the child I had sent things to at school. I had taken time to think, plan, shop, pack and find a way of sending him what I believed were essentials. It was a big bag and it was full because unlike my own mother, I could afford to put a luxury item or two.

Alas! After all my efforts, not a word of acknowledgment, no thank you. Absolutely nothing. The very child who had been hounding me with repeated messages said nothing.

I waited in vain. Nothing. Tempted to feel disappointed, the inner voice in me gently and yet most sincerely brought back the memories of my own foolish and ungrateful heart, when I was my child’s age.

I guess that is how human beings behave. We are usually ungrateful. We focus on what we do not have and forget the lot we have. We wear ingratitude on our sleeves as a badge of honour. We complain when it rains and we complain when it shines. We see the glaring gaps in our individual lives and become completely blind to the blessings of life and the fact that what we have, another is desperately praying for.

There is a patient struggling for oxygen, which I breathe in freely. Someone out there cannot enjoy sugar in their tea even if they wanted to and another has to eat saltless food because the doctor instructed so.