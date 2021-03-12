We make decisions based on what we see

We take decisions based on what we see. We perceive 80 per cent of all impressions using our eyes.

My favourite place to escape to is…

My home. After a long day, nothing gives me joy like retiring to my personal space.

The most fascinating random fact I know is…

That Italy has a free 24-hour wine fountain. I have already booked my spring trip to experience it!

They are actually two; acts of service and quality time. There is no way around it. He who loves me should spend quality time with me and express love through actions.

My thoughts on miracles are…

Miracles seldom occur in the lives of those who consider them impossible. I personally I believe in miracles.

The most interesting place my job has taken me to is…

The boardroom.

If I am going to be stuck anywhere for a month, it has to be…

In Spain; Ibiza to be particular.

The one sense of the five that I deem most important is…

Sight. We take decisions based on what we see. We perceive 80 per cent of all impressions using our eyes.

The most surprising item on my bucket list is…

To tone up my body, especially the legs.

The most romantic proposal story I have ever heard was…

It might not be the fanciest of them all, but I found it very romantic. He slipped the ring on her finger while she was sleeping.

Fast forward 30 years, I see myself…

This is a joke right. But anyway, I see myself a divorced rich aunt, travelling the world and drinking wine.

Hair care

My love language is…

