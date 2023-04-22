We teach by deliberate actions

The news has been awash with the story of the international footballer, whose wife recently filed for divorce, only to discover in court that her husband has nothing to his name despite his big salary and extensive investments.

At the start of his career, he decided that his mother would manage all his money and so it was wired directly to her. From his earnings, she took care of his expenses and bought all his belongings. He had little or nothing to his name.

At 24, he had opted to trust the woman who gave birth to him and has given her entire life to support and promote him. The internet has been full of clips showing her at his matches cheering him passionately.

As a mother of an aspiring footballer, who has repeatedly sat down to hear all my child’s stories and ambitions about football, I could not help being drawn in. To crown my Sunday, my son told me that is his exact plan for the future. I would be the custodian of his fortune. I was both amazed and amused. Which mother would not?

I must be sowing some good seeds in his tender heart - and for many years at that. Recently someone emphatically reminded me of this quote. “Train up a child in the way he should go [teaching him to seek God’s wisdom and will for his abilities and talents].Even when he is old he will not depart from it.”

“Point your children in the right direction— when they are old, they will not be lost, ”another one points out. As parents were tasked to deliberately and continually teach and guide children. To instruct them in the way of life and to teach them our values and beliefs.

These teachings and instructions are the foundations upon which they will build as adults. These are seeds of life, which will grow into fruit soon. We teach and instruct by deliberate actions, by our own life and actions because they imitate us. Everything about the parents is a life lesson for their children.

Are we dependable, trustworthy and reliable? Are we available? What investment have we made both consciously and unconsciously? Does it even matter? What takes a grown man to trust his mother in a way he would not trust himself? Is it right for him to have trusted all his wealth with his mother anyway?