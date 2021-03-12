Wear your slouchy trousers like a fashion pro

Whether you are heading to the market, the beach, to run errands, maybe going to do a bit of yoga, slouchy pants are all the comfort you have been waiting for. Explore ways to wear slouchy pants fashionably.

Slouchy trousers have been around and they are definitely one of those fashion items that could make for great bottom pieces for days when you need comfort. Let us explore three style options of how you can fit these trendy bottoms into your daily routine.

With a button-down shirt

This particular style option can easily be incorporated in your work dress attire. Choose your slouchy pants in a darker tone such as navy blue or burgundy. Style this with a button-down shirt of your choice and you have the option of dressing this down with some loafers. Alternatively, switching up loafers with a pair of sleek heels. A classy tote and some subtle jewellery will complete this look.

Go edgy with this look

If you are the kind that loves to go edgy, this styling option is for you. The slouchy trousers are a great way to go athleisure with your attire. All you have to do is style your trousers with a more relaxed top such as a crop top and pair it with your favourite pair of sneakers. You can also switch the revealing top with a cute turtle neck top, and maintain the sneakers on the feet to keep your casual vibes alive.

Dress them up

The dress over trousers trend is one of those I have not found the courage to pull off, but something definitely worth the try. Dress your slouchy trousers up by having them under your dress, preferably one that is sheer and revealing so your look is not overwhelmed and bulky in the end. Choose to keep your dress split at the front or back.

Style options

Need some inspiration for your next shopping trip? Explore different shades of slouchy pants. Throw on a pair of big wedges or heels, add a bright lipstick, a fancy bag for the extra oomph. Perfect for fancy casual occasions.

