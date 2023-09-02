Wearing your sheer tastefully

If you are the kind who looks for comfort with your clothing, the sheer fabric is one of those that you will fall in love with almost immediately. It is very sexy and also works well with a lot of dress-up moments you will have. However, it can also quickly turn into a fashion blunder so fast, if not worn carefully.

However, wearing your sheer fabric tastefully is quite achievable if worn the right way, and can be something you incorporate even in your everyday wear.

The trick is in carefully selecting where you wear the fabric, and the shades you choose and endeavoring to balance out the look.

Here is how you can achieve that tasteful but still sexy sheer detailed look.

Stick to the neutral shades

You could consider this the safest way to experiment with this detail, and also a sure ease your way into it. Wearing neutral shades like black, nudes, and other toned-down shades for your sheer will work great if you are looking to achieve a tasteful look.

These shades are a great option, as you can easily find something that works great for your skin tone, making your sheer detail not too revealing and tasteless. For instance, you could wear this with your little black dress moment or with your body suit, which can be styled with your jeans.

Keeping the shades neutral also means your ensemble won’t attract unnecessary attention that you might not what to attract with your attire.

Balance it out

Sheer is worn in a revealing way, which means that there is only so much you can do to reduce the sheer element. So, in order to keep the look classy, balance it out by wearing your sheer with more solid options. That means that if your sheer is being worn on your lower bottom, then keep the top solid, so that the look is balanced out.

You can also add some solid underwear or preferred undergarments under your sheer pieces so that you aren’t showing too much skin, but still allowing for your sheer to take centre stage.

Layer it up

This is the best way to guarantee that you don’t step too out of your comfort zone, but still be able to achieve that sheer look. What layering does is it will offer you that extra cover-up, so you don’t feel uncomfortable with your sheer attire, but also add some style element to it. Layering with something like a kimono, oversized cardigan or over-the-shoulder coat will allow for your sheer to still stand out, without making you unconformable, in case it is too revealing. This can be achieved with dresses, tops or even pants. You can wear your layered piece on or shrug it off your shoulders, to create a relaxed styling kind of look.