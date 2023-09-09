Wedding guest colour combos that work

We all love weddings, especially as guests, because all you get to do is dress up, look nice and show up for that wedding cake. And while trying to find something nice to wear to a wedding I attended recently, I realised that being that guest who turns all the heads is no small fit. The chances of you showing up like every other guest or even the bridesmaids are very high.

And that is when the idea of colour combination options that you could explore came to my mind.

While a lot of the guests will lean towards more traditional shades, discovering new hue combinations will save you a lot of fashion clash moments and also allow you to be that wedding guest whose look everyone is always anxiously waiting for.

So, here are three combinations you could employ on your next wedding guest adventure, and stand out of the crowd

Olive green and white

There are high chances of you showing up to a wedding with the bridal party in this shade, as it is a very popular colour with bridesmaids. However, to keep your look safe and avoid any clashes, you can match up your olive green with white. The green can be set as the base for your ensemble and then add white accessories to this. For instance, you could opt for an olive-green gown, and accessorize this with white shoes and other accessories. The white option is a safer pick from common options like silver and gold.

You can also take your look further by wearing both shades on your ensemble, with a green piece, layered over by a white fur stole or cropped coat. The green offers a fresher option to traditional wedding shades like black, red and emerald green. Then adding the white to it gives it a great style spin.

Red and Fuchsia

Remember you are attending a colourful celebration, so applying some colour to your look is the best way to achieve a stunning look. The next colour combo to explore is red and fuchsia, which is both colourful and tasteful when the two hues are balanced out well. This particular combo is great because you can wear both shades on your ensemble; the red on the bottom and your fuschia on the top or simply switch these up and wear one of the shades with your accessories. For instance, if you opt for a gown in the fuchsia shade, you can add red accessories to this to make the look pop and elevated.

These colour combos are a great choice because you have the option of creating variation with your look, making it playful and also having a unique look at the end of the day.

Teal green and Blue

As I mentioned earlier, green is a very popular shade, both for wedding guests and the bridal party. So, the chances of you showing up in something similar to the bridesmaids is very high, which makes this green and blue combo a saviour. This combination can be added to make your green different and stand out, or vice versa.

With this, you could decide to go for a layered look, where you have your green cape draped over your little blue dress. This is a great look for a wedding whose dress code read black tie, and you want to stand out, without going for all the other obvious shades that all the other guests will be wearing.

You also could decide to go for the suited look, and have the two shades blended into your two or three-piece look.