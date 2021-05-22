What a sad week this has been!

I would like to imagine that every pregnant woman goes through some degree of excitement and anticipation over their unborn child

The other day, I wrote about the death of mothers when giving life and this very week we grapple with the news of two more younger women who passed on as they attempted to give life! How tragic!

Sometimes it feels like some of these incidents are preventable. But well, what can we say? We shall not judge those working in the medical profession because it appears they too work under challenging conditions.

I would like to imagine that every pregnant woman goes through some degree of excitement and anticipation over their unborn child. Knowing that a precious being is growing in your womb is an exhilarating experience.

It is because of this anticipation that a mother visits a doctor for regular antenatal checks to ensure that both the baby and the mother are healthy. Women take different supplements to boost their immunity and add the much needed nutrients in their bodies to support the baby’s growth.

The expectant mother goes through all manner of mental, emotional and psychological disorders. From increased blood flow, increased body temperature, a compromised appetite, body changes and many other intricacies.

The pregnant woman often wonders what the child looks like. Mothers often shop for their babies imagining that they will grow from one phase to another.

Most women prepare for their journey into motherhood and hope the best for their children.

But here we are, in 2021 with all the advancement in technology and artificial intelligence. One would imagine that the number of maternal deaths have reduced significantly.

The general perception is that many a medical personnel by now would be familiar with issues related to childbirth and be in position to project and prepare accordingly, to ensure that the one passing on life and the one being born would be safe.

May God help our leaders to prioritise health in our country in order to save the lives of the ordinary people. May our medical system receive the attention it deserves! May God teach us to value everyone’s life.

May God teach us to number our days and to apply our hearts to wisdom. May we learn to focus on major issues. May God comfort the bereaved and give meaning to the orphaned children. May we all be comforted in the tragic situations that seem to envelope us from time to time. Rest in peace, Sheila.