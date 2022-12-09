What are the biggest fashion flops of the year? 

Every year brings with it its own fashion statements and moments. And while the majority of these will be a hit, featuring on every runway and fashion magazine, there are trends that are simply not it, no matter how much popular they are.

With social media, many of these trends are being influenced by content creators and influencers, which makes many people jump on the trends. Here are some of the fashion trends that have been amiss and are on our biggest fashion flops of the year list.

Biker shorts

This is, without a doubt, the worst thing that has happened to the Ugandan fashion scene.

They started out as something people wore under their oversized shirts, but soon took the place of pants and in some cases, are worn with waist-length tops, leaving nothing to the imagination.

Women wear bikers with short dresses and T-shirts and walk freely to their workplaces and even churches.

We can only wish bikers die out as fast as they came. Not only is this seriously abused on the fashion scene, many people seem to detest them. There is not a single moment I saw anyone wear these shorts that possibly made them fashion-approved.

Hip cut-outs

With the rise of fast fashion and all these brands that were pushing the envelope with their new version of what fashion should be, cut-outs quickly transitioned from being stylish to something unpleasant. This was major because of how misplaced and extreme the cut-outs became as we progressed into the year.

Fast fashion brands such as Shein, Fashion Nova, and Pretty Little Things, introduced cut-outs that made having underwear an impossibility, because of how this detail had been placed.

What we have on our hands today is too much skin, with no underwear, and heads turning for all the wrong reasons.

Corsets

The “perfect body’ craze has been around for a while, but in 2022, the need to achieve this became even more pronounced. There were all these wasp-like looks all over Instagram, with a waist so sucked in it was hard to imagine kidneys, liver and intestines were still safe.

The biggest fan base with this was brides and haute couture gowns. What people will not tell you is the discomfort that comes with a corset.

Wearing it consistently can cause health complications to internal organs and in some cases, cause back issues. The hourglass look is not worth all this pain and discomfort.

Adopting a healthier lifestyle in the New Year is a safer bet.

Full arm gloves

These became a hit first with red carpet and more glamorous looks. Before we knew it, gloves are some of the most abused fashion trend, with one particular artiste wearing these with literally any look she had on.

We saw people wear gloves with their skater shirts, denim, shorts and the most unrealistic things you can think of. Gloves are a trend for glamour and glitz, which is why they made sense on the red carpet. This went downhill so fast, the moment they found their way on street-style wear.

Crocs

Yes, people, your favourite footwear is something we do not want to see again in the New Year. Crocs were great when they came because they made for great comfort footwear and we loved how you chose to wear them on weekend errands.

But crocs became the shoes of choice for office, dinner, airport terminals, and in some quick absurd incidents, to dressy affairs. It is time to keep these for the backyard and when you are in the village during the holidays.

Hair bonnets

These stopped being a home nightwear item and now they are taken out into the world like we would find joy in seeing the unflattering pieces. Regardless of how much you dazzle it, there is no place for hair bonnets on our fashion radar especially in public spaces.

Micro skirts

Ugandan girls love any good excuse for leg day, and when micro skirts made their comeback on the scene, many were quick to stock up on these.