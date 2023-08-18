What are you planting in their hearts?

A story is told of a man who was wealthy to a tee. He was strict, meticulous and thorough in everything he did. Out of hardwork and commitment, he acquired homes, large chunks of land across the region, hundred heads of cattle, large plantations of food, plus more

He was also a very active member of his community and single-handedly built the now small church in the remote part of the country where he is now buried.

The man who happens to be my close relative, breathed his last when I was about six weeks old. I do believe that I truly missed getting to know this great man.

There are many, many lessons I pick from the bits of his story. One of them is intentionality of purpose. Every parent ought to be deliberate and intentional in how they plan and raise their children.

A day will come when what will matter will be the seeds sown in the hearts of our children. The thing about seeds is that they grow regardless of whether they were good or bad seeds.

A good seed multiplies and brings forth a great harvest. A bad seed may die, but that means the child will be like an abandoned garden, where weeds and grass grow. There will be no harvest.

The sad reality is that the material possessions that we spend so much time and effort to acquire, will become obsolete, can be sold off and their value lost like in the wind.

What truly matters are the things we deposit in our children’s hearts. Values stick with them through the wheels of time, upholding, preserving and sustaining them in the times and seasons of life.

I am aware that I am not just raising children; I am raising nations and generations. I am directly influencing my children and yet indirectly influencing their children and children’s children.

I can influence and create a culture of whole nations by the things I teach my children. In the same way that I fondly speak about my grandfather, who I never interacted with, because of the legacy he built, I see myself impacting and influencing generations to come.