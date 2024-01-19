What did your parents’ relationship teach you?

Children usually observe their parents yet sometimes parents are unaware that they are being watched. Quietly, the children, make decisions. And some of these decisions have inform non-negotiables in their relationships.

Some people were asked what memories they have of their parents’ relationships. Their names have been obscured to protect them.

Never be silent

Whenever mum and dad had a misunderstanding, she would abuse him so badly the poor man had no words to respond to her.

According to her, he was the source of all our problems. She blamed him for each and everything. We despised him. We disrespected him. Now that I am a woman, I decided long before I met and married Andrew that I would never behave like my mother. No matter the disagreements, I would never disrespect my husband in front of our children.

We talk things over and even when he likes to hide in his cave once in a while, I try to be more understanding and patient. I hope our children will take that away from our example. (Janet, 35)

A loveless marriage is no good

I come from an affluent family. We had everything we needed. We later discovered that dad had other children out of wedlock. This caused my mother a great deal of stress.

We could tell they were both unhappy, but they kept up appearances. They stayed together for the sake of us the children. Their marriage of 30 years has largely been loveless. They have nothing to show for it except us; no happy memories. I have promised myself never to stay in lifeless environment. I guess that is why it has taken me some time to find a man to settle down with. (Brenda, 34)

Address traumas before commitment

I watched my mother move from one relationship to another in search of a new spark. Alcoholism seems to have ruined her life. She neglected us even when we were young. I think deep down in her soul, she never loved herself. She looked for validation from men, who were always happy to prey on her insecurities. I made two decisions when I was 20 years old: One: to stay away from alcohol and two, to love myself. I seek no validation, approval or completeness from any man. And because I was careful and focused, my first relationship at 28 worked out. Joshua and I have been married for 10 years now.”

You owe yourself happiness

One of my aunts was my guardian. Just like her name, uunt Rose was a rose indeed; delicate, dazzling, and divine. She was young too, about 22 when she started looking after me. I was 14 then. I admired her. I saw the kind of men she dated. She had exquisite taste. If he was not handsome, accomplished, and polished, she would not waste a man’s time. She was my kind of independent woman. The girl knew what she wanted and she got it. She is married with beautiful children and a life to kill for. Her advice to me has always been, “Life can be summarized in one word: choices. Whoever said money cannot buy happiness did not know where to go shopping. I know where to shop.” I am going the same way. (Janat, 23)

Lower your expectations

My mother tells me dad was a flashy guy. He dressed well and smelt good. He was also a smooth-talker. She fell for him. If she knew what she knows now about him, she would not have married him. The man had no property to his name except nice clothes and shoes. We have suffered as a consequence.” What you see is not always what you get” she has often told me. So when I married Angela, I kept my expectations low to avoid disappointment. And it gives me a sense of peace. I have few or no disappointments. (Daniel, 30)

A sense of community

I grew up with about 20 siblings in our home. My blood sisters and brothers are five. I am the eldest. The rest were children from all around the community, whom my parents brought home to live with us. My parents are pastors of a church in Mbarara. Of course, our space and privacy were infringed on but my parents’ marriage taught me that it is not enough to care just about your immediate family; others too matter. We need to extend love to them. My husband and I agreed early on in our marriage to support the less fortunate around us. We are taking care of five children from our extended families and supporting another 13 we are not related to out, besides our three biological children. (Allen, 45).

Money is a big deal

I saw my parents fight over money. They just never seemed to agree on a common ground, or a joint investment. They each were making good money on their own, so they had some independence from each other. I do not know whether it was ego, but one went north, the other went south. They eventually split and remarried and had other children.

So, we got to have half-sisters and brothers raised in two homes. I hated the whole arrangement. In my five-year marriage, Daisy and I have made sure we agree on money matters. If we cannot agree, we do not proceed with any investment. We wait it out. Of course, it costs us opportunities, but not as equal to a broken, dysfunctional family. (Henry, 38)

So, I ask again. What has your parents’ marriage taught you?