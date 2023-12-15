What is your child doing this holiday?

Wearing pyjamas, he came out of the front door with a wet mop in the hand. He then carried a bucket of water and placed it on the veranda. He looked like he was about eight years. Supervising him on the veranda was an older girl. She bent down to check on the work he’d done thus far! At some point she actually helped him a bit.

Whereas, it would have been the domestic worker cleaning up, this was one of the children mopping the house and compound cleanup.

The two of them continued cleaning mopping the veranda and then they drained the water from the drains. Shortly, the baby of the home also joined the activities. She or he appeared to be a year or so old.

The scene warmed my heart. I was seated at my own balcony watching the activities in my neighborhood.

Every so often I have sat from my vantage point and watched the same family with the father working alongside his children. Later he drives out of the compound in his Mercedes Benz.

So this guy though able to drive a Benz makes time to take part in home chores with his family! What a beautiful reality. What an advantage!

There is something incredible about involved parents but when the dad is as practical as this particular father, you understand that there’s hope for the world.

In an age where many relatively grown children only sleep, eat food, listen to loud music and watch television during the holidays, when you see those who know how to use their hands and minds it’s a gentle reminder that all is not lost.

One of the children in our household has been working so hard all term. She is normally up by 5am and works at school going to bed after 11pm sometimes. Because of her tight school schedule, I aim to be understanding and not too demanding of her time in the short holiday.

However, I insist that she must cook and clean the house. A friend recently lamented about hosting a niece who though she is a young adult, the only thing she did the entire visit was to eat in her room, play loud music and sleep.

She didn’t help in any chores! She ate from the room and put the plates under the bed. I have still not gotten my mind around that reality. I am as speechless as I was when I was told the details.

Dear parents, what is your child doing this holiday? It doesn’t quite matter how old they are? Do you have an idea or you wouldn’t care less? After all you’re working hard to get their school fees for next term? Are you raising a child or a wild animal?